Kansas State @ California

Current Records: Kansas State 1-0; California 0-1

The California Golden Bears head home again Friday, but with the point spread against them by 5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Golden Bears nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

California came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Monday, falling 75-65. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of Joel Brown, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, K-State took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 93-59 win over the UTRGV Vaqueros. K-State got double-digit scores from six players: Markquis Nowell (14), Nae'Qwan Tomlin (14), Keyontae Johnson (13), Abayomi Iyiola (12), Ismael Massoud (10), and Desi Sills (10).

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while California's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. In their win, K-State relied heavily on Markquis Nowell, who had 14 points and seven assists. the Golden Bears will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

The Wildcats are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.