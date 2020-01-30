How to watch California vs. Oregon: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oregon @ California

Current Records: Oregon 17-4; California 9-10

What to Know

The California Golden Bears are 1-6 against the #11 Oregon Ducks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. California and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. California comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.

The Golden Bears escaped with a win against the Stanford Cardinal by the margin of a single basket, 52-50. It was another big night for guard Paris Austin, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Oregon made easy work of the UCLA Bruins on Sunday and carried off a 96-75 win. Guard Chris Duarte went supernova for Oregon as he had 24 points and five assists in addition to six steals and six boards.

The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Golden Bears to 9-10 and the Ducks to 17-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Golden Bears and the Ducks clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Oregon have won six out of their last seven games against California.