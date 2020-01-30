How to watch California vs. Oregon: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch California vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ California
Current Records: Oregon 17-4; California 9-10
What to Know
The California Golden Bears are 1-6 against the #11 Oregon Ducks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. California and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. California comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the squad is obviously eager to reverse.
The Golden Bears escaped with a win against the Stanford Cardinal by the margin of a single basket, 52-50. It was another big night for guard Paris Austin, who had 15 points.
Meanwhile, Oregon made easy work of the UCLA Bruins on Sunday and carried off a 96-75 win. Guard Chris Duarte went supernova for Oregon as he had 24 points and five assists in addition to six steals and six boards.
The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Golden Bears to 9-10 and the Ducks to 17-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Golden Bears and the Ducks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 129
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won six out of their last seven games against California.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Oregon 73 vs. California 62
- Feb 01, 2018 - Oregon 66 vs. California 53
- Mar 10, 2017 - Oregon 73 vs. California 65
- Feb 22, 2017 - Oregon 68 vs. California 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Oregon 86 vs. California 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - California 83 vs. Oregon 63
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oregon 68 vs. California 65
