How to watch California vs. UC Davis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. UC Davis (away)

Current Records: California 4-2; UC Davis 2-5

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the California Golden Bears at 10 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. UC Davis is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Portland Pilots took down the Aggies 72-62 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, California also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (16) and lost 62-45 to the Texas Longhorns. California got a solid performance out of G Matt Bradley, who had 22 points along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Bradley didn't help his team much against the Duke Blue Devils, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

UC Davis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take UC Davis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a big 12-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 126

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.