How to watch California vs. UC Davis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch California vs. UC Davis basketball game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. UC Davis (away)
Current Records: California 4-2; UC Davis 2-5
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the California Golden Bears at 10 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. UC Davis is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Portland Pilots took down the Aggies 72-62 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, California also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (16) and lost 62-45 to the Texas Longhorns. California got a solid performance out of G Matt Bradley, who had 22 points along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Bradley didn't help his team much against the Duke Blue Devils, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
UC Davis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take UC Davis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a big 12-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 10, 2016 - California 86 vs. UC Davis 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Maui Invitational scores, schedule
A look at what to expect from this year's Maui Invitational, and who might come out on top
-
Virginia Tech makes statement vs. MSU
No other preseason No. 1 team this century has started as poorly through its first five games...
-
AP voter ranks UC after it lost Sunday
The Bearcats only appeared on one (nonsensical) ballot this week
-
No. 3 Michigan State upset by Hokies
The Spartans dropped their second game of the young season with a loss to the Hokies in Maui
-
Coaches poll: Duke, UL, MSU are top 3
The biggest riser this week is Baylor, which had a terrific weekend in tournament play
-
AP Top 25: Duke stays at No. 1
The Blue Devils kept their spot atop the college basketball rankings after another flawless...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...