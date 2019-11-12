How to watch California vs. UNLV: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch California vs. UNLV basketball game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: California 1-0; UNLV 1-1
Last Season Records: California 8-23; UNLV 17-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the California Golden Bears on Tuesday at Haas Pavilion at 11 p.m. ET. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Kansas State Wildcats took down UNLV 60-56 on Saturday. G Bryce Hamilton just could not get things rolling his way: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.
Meanwhile, California took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, they took down the Pepperdine Waves 87-71. Four players on the Golden Bears scored in the double digits: G Matt Bradley (25), F Andre Kelly (16), G Paris Austin (14), and G Kareem South (14).
California's win lifted them to 1-0 while UNLV's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Bears enter the contest with 57.40% field goal percentage, good for 13th best in college basketball. But UNLV have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.30%, which places them 27th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
