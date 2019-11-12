How to watch California vs. UNLV: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. UNLV basketball game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: California 1-0; UNLV 1-1
Last Season Records: California 8-23; UNLV 17-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the California Golden Bears on Tuesday at Haas Pavilion at 11 p.m. ET. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 43 turnovers, the Kansas State Wildcats took down the Rebels 60-56 on Saturday. G Bryce Hamilton had a rough evening: he fouled out and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.
Meanwhile, California took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, they took down the Pepperdine Waves 87-71. Four players on California scored in the double digits: G Matt Bradley(25), F Andre Kelly (16), G Paris Austin (14), and G Kareem South (14).
California's win lifted them to 1-0 while UNLV's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if California can repeat their recent success or if the Rebels bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
