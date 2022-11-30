Who's Playing

USC @ California

Current Records: USC 4-3; California 0-7

What to Know

The USC Trojans are 8-2 against the California Golden Bears since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. USC and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Trojans won both of their matches against the Golden Bears last season (77-63 and 79-72) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

USC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 64-59 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Guard Drew Peterson (17 points) and guard Boogie Ellis (15 points) were the top scorers for USC.

Meanwhile, California came up short against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday, falling 67-59. California's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Lars Thiemann, who had 15 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

USC is now 4-3 while the Golden Bears sit at 0-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC is 41st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. California has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won eight out of their last ten games against California.