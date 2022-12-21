Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ California

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-7; California 0-12

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the California Golden Bears at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Haas Pavilion. UT Arlington will be strutting in after a win while California will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mavericks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Francisco Dons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday, falling 71-62. Guard Joel Brown (13 points) was the top scorer for California.

UT Arlington's victory brought them up to 5-7 while California's defeat pulled them down to 0-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks have only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Golden Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.