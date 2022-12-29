Who's Playing

Utah @ California

Current Records: Utah 9-4; California 1-12

What to Know

The Utah Utes won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (66-58 and 60-58) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Utah and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Utes won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 75-71 to the TCU Horned Frogs last Wednesday. Guard Gabe Madsen (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah. Madsen hadn't helped his team much against the Brigham Young Cougars two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Gabe Madsen's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, California took their game against the UT Arlington Mavericks last Wednesday by a conclusive 73-51 score. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Bears' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

This next contest looks promising for the Utes, who are favored by a full 10 points. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Utah is now 9-4 while California sits at 1-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.70%, which places them fifth in college basketball. Less enviably, California has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.