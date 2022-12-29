Who's Playing
Utah @ California
Current Records: Utah 9-4; California 1-12
What to Know
The Utah Utes won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (66-58 and 60-58) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Utah and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Utes won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
It was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 75-71 to the TCU Horned Frogs last Wednesday. Guard Gabe Madsen (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah. Madsen hadn't helped his team much against the Brigham Young Cougars two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Gabe Madsen's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, California took their game against the UT Arlington Mavericks last Wednesday by a conclusive 73-51 score. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Bears' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
This next contest looks promising for the Utes, who are favored by a full 10 points. Now might not be the best time to take Utah against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Utah is now 9-4 while California sits at 1-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.70%, which places them fifth in college basketball. Less enviably, California has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Utes are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Utah 60 vs. California 58
- Dec 05, 2021 - Utah 66 vs. California 58
- Feb 11, 2021 - Utah 76 vs. California 75
- Jan 16, 2021 - California 72 vs. Utah 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - California 86 vs. Utah 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - Utah 60 vs. California 45
- Jan 26, 2019 - Utah 82 vs. California 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Utah 77 vs. California 43
- Mar 09, 2017 - California 78 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 02, 2017 - Utah 74 vs. California 44
- Feb 02, 2017 - California 77 vs. Utah 75
- Mar 11, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. California 78
- Jan 27, 2016 - Utah 73 vs. California 64
- Jan 03, 2016 - California 71 vs. Utah 58