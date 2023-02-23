Who's Playing
Washington @ California
Current Records: Washington 15-13; California 3-24
What to Know
The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Golden Bears and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.
There's no need to mince words: California lost to the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 78-43. Guard Joel Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Washington strolled past the Oregon State Beavers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 61-47. Guard Jamal Bey and guard Koren Johnson were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former had 15 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 11 points in addition to five steals. Bey's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oregon Ducks last Wednesday. Bey's points were the most he has had all season.
The Golden Bears are now 3-24 while the Huskies sit at 15-13. Washington is 8-6 after wins this year, and California is 2-21 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Washington 81 vs. California 78
- Feb 03, 2022 - Washington 84 vs. California 61
- Jan 12, 2022 - Washington 64 vs. California 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington 62 vs. California 51
- Jan 09, 2021 - California 84 vs. Washington 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - Washington 87 vs. California 52
- Jan 11, 2020 - California 61 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Washington 71 vs. California 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. California 51
- Jan 11, 2018 - Washington 66 vs. California 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - California 69 vs. Washington 59
- Feb 18, 2016 - California 78 vs. Washington 75