Who's Playing

Washington @ California

Current Records: Washington 15-13; California 3-24

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington Huskies since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Golden Bears and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. The Huskies will be strutting in after a victory while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.

There's no need to mince words: California lost to the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 78-43. Guard Joel Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Washington strolled past the Oregon State Beavers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 61-47. Guard Jamal Bey and guard Koren Johnson were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former had 15 points along with five rebounds and the latter had 11 points in addition to five steals. Bey's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oregon Ducks last Wednesday. Bey's points were the most he has had all season.

The Golden Bears are now 3-24 while the Huskies sit at 15-13. Washington is 8-6 after wins this year, and California is 2-21 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.