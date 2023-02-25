Who's Playing

Washington State @ California

Current Records: Washington State 14-15; California 3-25

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the Washington State Cougars since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Golden Bears and Washington State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Washington State should still be feeling good after a victory, while California will be looking to right the ship.

California came up short against the Washington Huskies on Thursday, falling 65-56. Forward Sam Alajiki put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 13 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Washington State and the Stanford Cardinal clashed on Thursday, but the Cougars ultimately edged out the opposition 67-63. Washington State can attribute much of their success to forward Mouhamed Gueye, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 boards, and guard TJ Bamba, who had 22 points.

The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

California is now 3-25 while Washington State sits at 14-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: California is 15th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 31st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won nine out of their last 14 games against California.