Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Delaware 9-6, Campbell 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Campbell is heading back home. The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Delaware took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Campbell, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Fighting Camels rang in the new year with a 80-69 victory over the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-71 defeat to the Pride. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with Hofstra: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Fighting Camels' win ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-8. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.