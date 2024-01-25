Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Elon 8-11, Campbell 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Elon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Elon Phoenix and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Elon has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Phoenix came up short against the Huskies and fell 84-72. That's two games in a row now that Elon has lost by exactly 12 points.

Despite the defeat, Elon had strong showings from LA Pratt, who scored 16 points, and Max Mackinnon, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mackinnon has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Campbell found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Fighting Camels lost to the Tigers, and the Fighting Camels lost bad. The score wound up at 77-43. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Campbell has scored all season.

The Phoenix have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Elon have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2 threes per game. Given Elon's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Elon was able to grind out a solid win over Campbell when the teams last played back in December of 2020, winning 66-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Elon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Campbell and Elon both have 1 win in their last 2 games.