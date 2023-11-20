Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: NC Central 2-3, Campbell 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

The NC Central Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 73-66.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels ended up a good deal behind the Hokies on Wednesday and lost 60-44. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-3. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Fighting Camels, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: NC Central have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Campbell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.