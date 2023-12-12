Who's Playing

Pfeiffer Falcons @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Pfeiffer 0-1, Campbell 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will be playing at home against the Pfeiffer Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 87 points the game before, Campbell faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell 62-50 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Pfeiffer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 88-60. Pfeiffer was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-21.

The Fighting Camels' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-6. As for the Falcons, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.