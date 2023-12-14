Who's Playing

St. Augustine's Falcons @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: St. Augustine's 0-0, Campbell 4-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will host the St. Augustine's Falcons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 14th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: St. Augustine's were looking sharp from beyond the arc last season, having made 41.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've only made 27.5% of their threes per game this season.

Looking back to last season, St. Augustine's finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Campbell sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-17.

Things could have been worse for St. Augustine's, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-62 loss to Campbell in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Can St. Augustine's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.