Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Campbell

Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1; Campbell 3-2

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Campbell made easy work of the Kennesaw State Owls on Sunday and carried off an 85-61 victory.

Meanwhile, everything went Jacksonville's way against the Voorhees College Tigers on Sunday as they made off with a 91-61 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Fighting Camels are expected to win a tight contest. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Campbell to 3-2 and Jacksonville to 2-1. Both Campbell and the Dolphins have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last eight years.