Who's Playing
Longwood @ Campbell
Current Records: Longwood 9-5; Campbell 5-8
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Longwood Lancers will be on the road. Longwood and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Lancers won both of their matches against Campbell last season (72-64 and 60-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The High Point Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 victory over High Point.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, falling 82-72.
Longwood's win lifted them to 9-5 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Lancers can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Campbell.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Longwood 60 vs. Campbell 55
- Jan 19, 2022 - Longwood 72 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 10, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Campbell 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Campbell 64 vs. Longwood 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. Campbell 56
- Jan 18, 2020 - Campbell 68 vs. Longwood 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Campbell 74 vs. Longwood 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Campbell 83 vs. Longwood 62
- Feb 10, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Longwood 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Longwood 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Feb 09, 2017 - Campbell 83 vs. Longwood 79
- Dec 29, 2016 - Longwood 79 vs. Campbell 77
- Feb 03, 2016 - Longwood 80 vs. Campbell 79
- Jan 14, 2016 - Longwood 74 vs. Campbell 57