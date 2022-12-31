Who's Playing

Longwood @ Campbell

Current Records: Longwood 9-5; Campbell 5-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Longwood Lancers will be on the road. Longwood and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Lancers won both of their matches against Campbell last season (72-64 and 60-55) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The High Point Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood wrapped up 2022 with an 87-73 victory over High Point.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels came up short against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, falling 82-72.

Longwood's win lifted them to 9-5 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 5-8. We'll see if the Lancers can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Campbell.