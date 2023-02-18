Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Campbell

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-23; Campbell 12-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Presbyterian Blue Hose will be on the road. Presbyterian and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Campbell will be strutting in after a win while the Blue Hose will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Presbyterian was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-69 to the High Point Panthers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Presbyterian had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Campbell strolled past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 67-51.

Presbyterian is now 5-23 while the Fighting Camels sit at 12-15. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Hose have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.60% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Campbell has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Campbell have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Presbyterian.