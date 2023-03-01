Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Campbell

Regular Season Records: Presbyterian 5-26; Campbell 13-17

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Presbyterian as they lost 85-59 to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-65 to the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose ended up a good deal behind Campbell when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 74-57. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN Plus
Series History

Campbell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Presbyterian.

  • Feb 18, 2023 - Campbell 74 vs. Presbyterian 57
  • Dec 29, 2022 - Presbyterian 82 vs. Campbell 72
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
  • Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
  • Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
  • Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
  • Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
  • Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63