Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Campbell

Regular Season Records: Presbyterian 5-26; Campbell 13-17

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Presbyterian as they lost 85-59 to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-65 to the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose ended up a good deal behind Campbell when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 74-57. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Campbell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Presbyterian.