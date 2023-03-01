Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Campbell
Regular Season Records: Presbyterian 5-26; Campbell 13-17
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Presbyterian as they lost 85-59 to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-65 to the Radford Highlanders.
The Blue Hose ended up a good deal behind Campbell when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 74-57. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Campbell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Campbell 74 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 29, 2022 - Presbyterian 82 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63