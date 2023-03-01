Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Campbell
Regular Season Records: Presbyterian 5-26; Campbell 13-17
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It was close but no cigar for the Fighting Camels as they fell 67-65 to the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-59 punch to the gut against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.
Campbell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Campbell didn't have too much trouble with Presbyterian at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 74-57. Will Campbell repeat their success, or do the Blue Hose have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Campbell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Campbell 74 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 29, 2022 - Presbyterian 82 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63