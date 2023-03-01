Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Campbell

Regular Season Records: Presbyterian 5-26; Campbell 13-17

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in the first round of the Big South Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Fighting Camels as they fell 67-65 to the Radford Highlanders this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-59 punch to the gut against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday.

Campbell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Campbell didn't have too much trouble with Presbyterian at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 74-57. Will Campbell repeat their success, or do the Blue Hose have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles Coliseum -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Campbell have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Presbyterian.