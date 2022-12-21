Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Campbell

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 9-3; Campbell 5-6

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Bragging rights belong to UNC-Wilmington for now since they're up 6-1 across their past seven matchups.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Seahawks sidestepped the High Point Panthers for an 85-82 win.

Speaking of close games: Campbell was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 54-53 to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Fighting Camels, who fell 69-66 when the teams previously met last December.

UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 9-3 while Campbell's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won six out of their last seven games against Campbell.