Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Campbell
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 9-3; Campbell 5-6
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Bragging rights belong to UNC-Wilmington for now since they're up 6-1 across their past seven matchups.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Seahawks sidestepped the High Point Panthers for an 85-82 win.
Speaking of close games: Campbell was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 54-53 to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Fighting Camels, who fell 69-66 when the teams previously met last December.
UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 9-3 while Campbell's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if Campbell bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won six out of their last seven games against Campbell.
- Dec 22, 2021 - UNC-Wilmington 65 vs. Campbell 58
- Dec 21, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. Campbell 59
- Nov 12, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 81 vs. Campbell 76
- Nov 06, 2018 - Campbell 97 vs. UNC-Wilmington 93
- Nov 18, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 88 vs. Campbell 84
- Dec 14, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 96 vs. Campbell 75
- Dec 28, 2015 - UNC-Wilmington 106 vs. Campbell 83