Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Campbell

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 9-3; Campbell 5-6

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Campbell Fighting Camels in a holiday battle at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Bragging rights belong to UNC-Wilmington for now since they're up 6-1 across their past seven matchups.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Seahawks sidestepped the High Point Panthers for an 85-82 win.

Campbell lost a heartbreaker to the Georgia Southern Eagles when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Campbell was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 54-53 to Georgia Southern.

UNC-Wilmington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. If their 7-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

UNC-Wilmington's win lifted them to 9-3 while Campbell's loss dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if the Seahawks can repeat their recent success or if the Fighting Camels bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won six out of their last seven games against Campbell.