Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Campbell
Current Records: Winthrop 7-11; Campbell 7-10
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 6 of 2018. Campbell and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Fighting Camels will be strutting in after a victory while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell took down the Spartans 78-63.
Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Winthrop falling 66-52.
Campbell's win brought them up to 7-10 while Winthrop's loss pulled them down to 7-11. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Campbell.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Winthrop 74 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 07, 2021 - Winthrop 80 vs. Campbell 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Winthrop 94 vs. Campbell 76
- Dec 30, 2020 - Winthrop 84 vs. Campbell 83
- Feb 06, 2020 - Winthrop 62 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Winthrop 90 vs. Campbell 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Winthrop 75 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Winthrop 77
- Mar 05, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Campbell 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 31, 2015 - Campbell 90 vs. Winthrop 83