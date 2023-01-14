Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Campbell

Current Records: Winthrop 7-11; Campbell 7-10

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 6 of 2018. Campbell and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Fighting Camels will be strutting in after a victory while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell took down the Spartans 78-63.

Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Radford Highlanders on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Winthrop falling 66-52.

Campbell's win brought them up to 7-10 while Winthrop's loss pulled them down to 7-11. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 53rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 16th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Campbell.