Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Campbell
Current Records: Winthrop 7-11; Campbell 7-10
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a contest against the Winthrop Eagles since Jan. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Campbell and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Fighting Camels will be strutting in after a win while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a loss.
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell enjoyed a cozy 78-63 victory over the Spartans.
Meanwhile, the Eagles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 66-52 to the Radford Highlanders.
Campbell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.
The Fighting Camels were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 74-72 to Winthrop. Maybe Campbell will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Camels are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Winthrop have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Campbell.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Winthrop 74 vs. Campbell 72
- Mar 07, 2021 - Winthrop 80 vs. Campbell 53
- Dec 31, 2020 - Winthrop 94 vs. Campbell 76
- Dec 30, 2020 - Winthrop 84 vs. Campbell 83
- Feb 06, 2020 - Winthrop 62 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 04, 2020 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 72
- Jan 10, 2019 - Winthrop 90 vs. Campbell 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Winthrop 75 vs. Campbell 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Campbell 88 vs. Winthrop 77
- Mar 05, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. Campbell 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Campbell 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Winthrop 87 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 31, 2015 - Campbell 90 vs. Winthrop 83