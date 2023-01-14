Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Campbell

Current Records: Winthrop 7-11; Campbell 7-10

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels haven't won a contest against the Winthrop Eagles since Jan. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Campbell and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Fighting Camels will be strutting in after a win while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a loss.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell enjoyed a cozy 78-63 victory over the Spartans.

Meanwhile, the Eagles received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 66-52 to the Radford Highlanders.

Campbell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

The Fighting Camels were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they fell 74-72 to Winthrop. Maybe Campbell will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Camels are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Campbell.