Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Brown 2-3, Canisius 0-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brown is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put the hurt on Sacred Heart with a sharp 89-70 victory on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Bears have posted since March 2nd.

Brown was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against Maryland, falling 108-37. The matchup marked the Golden Griffins' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Brown's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Canisius, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Brown has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Brown beat Canisius 75-68 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. The rematch might be a little tougher for Brown since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Brown has won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 5 years.