Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Fairfield 9-7, Canisius 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 14th at Koessler Athletic Center. Coming off a loss in a game Fairfield was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Fairfield unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 96-72 to the Purple Eagles. Fairfield has not had much luck with Niagara recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Canisius finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They secured a 67-63 W over the Saints on Friday.

The Stags' loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-7. As for the Golden Griffins, their victory bumped their record up to 7-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fairfield came up short against Canisius in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 64-51. Can Fairfield avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.