Iona Gaels @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Iona 12-10, Canisius 8-14

What to Know

Canisius will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Gaels will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Griffins came up short against the Purple Eagles and fell 69-64.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Thursday the Gaels sidestepped the Purple Eagles for a 74-71 win. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Golden Griffins dropped their record down to 8-14 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road. As for the Gaels, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Gaels will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against the Gaels when the teams last played back in January, falling 70-58. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Iona is a 4.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Iona has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 5 years.