Halftime Report

Maine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-35 lead against Canisius.

If Maine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with an 0-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Maine 7-5, Canisius 0-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.78

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Black Bears will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Maine is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Duquesne by a score of 61-56 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Black Bears were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maine to victory, but perhaps none more so than AJ Lopez, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lopez a new career-high in field goal percentage (63.6%).

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Canisius, who still haven't picked up a win after ten games. They took a 66-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Siena on Sunday. The matchup was a 24-24 toss-up at halftime, but the Golden Griffins couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Maine's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-5. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

Odds

Maine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

