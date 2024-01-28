Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins
Current Records: Marist 9-8, Canisius 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Canisius and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Marist took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Canisius, who comes in off a win.
Canisius' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Jaspers. The score was all tied up 41-41 at the break, but Canisius was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes couldn't handle the Purple Eagles on Friday and fell 67-62.
The Golden Griffins' victory bumped their record up to 8-11. As for the Red Foxes, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.
Canisius came up short against Marist in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 75-67. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Canisius and Marist both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Marist 75 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 13, 2023 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Marist 72