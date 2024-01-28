Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Marist 9-8, Canisius 8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

What to Know

Canisius and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Marist took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Canisius, who comes in off a win.

Canisius' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Jaspers. The score was all tied up 41-41 at the break, but Canisius was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes couldn't handle the Purple Eagles on Friday and fell 67-62.

The Golden Griffins' victory bumped their record up to 8-11. As for the Red Foxes, they bumped their record down to 9-8 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against Marist in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 75-67. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Canisius and Marist both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.