Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Marist 9-8, Canisius 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Canisius and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Canisius had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 82-70 on Friday. The score was all tied up 41-41 at the break, but Canisius was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes couldn't handle the Purple Eagles on Friday and fell 67-62.

The Golden Griffins' victory bumped their record up to 8-11. As for the Red Foxes, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against Marist when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-67. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Canisius is a 3-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Canisius and Marist both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.