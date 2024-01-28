Who's Playing
Marist Red Foxes @ Canisius Golden Griffins
Current Records: Marist 9-8, Canisius 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.20
What to Know
Canisius and Marist are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
Canisius had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Jaspers by a score of 82-70 on Friday. The score was all tied up 41-41 at the break, but Canisius was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes couldn't handle the Purple Eagles on Friday and fell 67-62.
The Golden Griffins' victory bumped their record up to 8-11. As for the Red Foxes, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.
Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marist, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizeable advantage in that area, Marist will need to find a way to close that gap.
Canisius came up short against Marist when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-67. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Canisius is a 3-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 131.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Canisius and Marist both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 05, 2023 - Marist 75 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 13, 2023 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 58
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Marist 72