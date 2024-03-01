Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 12-16, Canisius 11-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Mt St Mary's has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Mountaineers walked away with a 72-65 victory over the Gaels.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, a fact Canisius proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Purple Eagles by a score of 69-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Canisius.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 12-16. As for the Golden Griffins, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-15 record this season.

Mt St Mary's beat the Golden Griffins 74-69 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mt St Mary's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last year.