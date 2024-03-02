Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Canisius and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against Mt St Mary's.

Canisius came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 12-16, Canisius 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Mt St Mary's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Mt St Mary's has not done well against the Gaels recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Mountaineers walked away with a 72-65 victory over the Gaels.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, a fact Canisius proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Purple Eagles by a score of 69-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Canisius.

The Mountaineers' victory bumped their record up to 12-16. As for the Golden Griffins, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 11-15 record this season.

Mt St Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Canisius is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Mt St Mary's is playing on the road, but their 5-10-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Canisius is a slight 2-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last year.