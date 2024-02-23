Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Niagara 14-11, Canisius 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Canisius is heading back home. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Golden Griffins earned a 73-64 win over the Saints. The win was just what Canisius needed coming off of a 78-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Niagara's game on Sunday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 80-66 victory over the Bobcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Golden Griffins' win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-15. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-11.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against the Purple Eagles in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 69-64. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.

  • Feb 06, 2024 - Niagara 69 vs. Canisius 64
  • Mar 04, 2023 - Canisius 81 vs. Niagara 68
  • Feb 03, 2023 - Niagara 76 vs. Canisius 73
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Niagara 65 vs. Canisius 54
  • Jan 13, 2022 - Niagara 68 vs. Canisius 58
  • Mar 06, 2020 - Canisius 67 vs. Niagara 63
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Niagara 69 vs. Canisius 66
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Niagara 86 vs. Canisius 84
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Niagara 78 vs. Canisius 70
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Canisius 95 vs. Niagara 88