Niagara Purple Eagles @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Niagara 14-11, Canisius 10-15

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

After two games on the road, Canisius is heading back home. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Golden Griffins earned a 73-64 win over the Saints. The win was just what Canisius needed coming off of a 78-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Niagara's game on Sunday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with an 80-66 victory over the Bobcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Golden Griffins' win ended a ten-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-15. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-11.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Canisius have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Canisius' sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Canisius came up short against the Purple Eagles in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 69-64. Will Canisius have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.