Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Quinnipiac 5-1, Canisius 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Quinnipiac has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Quinnipiac might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bobcats earned a 80-69 win over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Canisius unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons.

The Bobcats' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Golden Griffins, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Quinnipiac is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Canisius.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Canisius is a 3.5-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.