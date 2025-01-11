Halftime Report
Who's Playing
Rider Broncs @ Canisius Golden Griffins
Current Records: Rider 4-10, Canisius 0-14
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for the Broncs and 15 for the Golden Griffins dating back to last season.
The experts predicted Rider would be headed in after a victory, but Manhattan made sure that didn't happen. Rider was just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 80-79 to Manhattan.
Even though they lost, Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, Canisius scored the most points they've had all season on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. They lost to Sacred Heart on the road by a decisive 99-82 margin. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Rider's defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-14.
Looking ahead, Rider is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.
Rider didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Canisius when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Does Rider have another victory up their sleeve, or will Canisius turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Rider is a 3.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.
- Mar 03, 2024 - Rider 65 vs. Canisius 61
- Jan 07, 2024 - Rider 79 vs. Canisius 76
- Feb 17, 2023 - Canisius 81 vs. Rider 78
- Dec 31, 2022 - Rider 66 vs. Canisius 64
- Jan 30, 2022 - Rider 70 vs. Canisius 62
- Jan 21, 2022 - Canisius 70 vs. Rider 69
- Mar 08, 2021 - Rider 78 vs. Canisius 76
- Feb 07, 2020 - Rider 61 vs. Canisius 60
- Jan 19, 2020 - Canisius 95 vs. Rider 86
- Feb 08, 2019 - Canisius 81 vs. Rider 80