Robert Morris Colonials @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-6, Canisius 5-4

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

The Robert Morris Colonials will head out on the road to face off against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Koessler Athletic Center. Robert Morris is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Colonials came up short against the Penguins and fell 71-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Canisius on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Peacocks by a score of 54-52. Having soared to a lofty 93 points in the game before, Canisius' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The Colonials have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season. As for the Golden Griffins, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Robert Morris have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Robert Morris came up short against Canisius in their previous matchup back in December of 2018, falling 68-62. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won both of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last 6 years.