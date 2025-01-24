Halftime Report

Sacred Heart is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 49-41 lead against Canisius.

Sacred Heart entered the matchup with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Canisius hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-12, Canisius 2-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.87

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted Sacred Heart would be headed in after a win, but Saint Peter's made sure that didn't happen. Sacred Heart took a 66-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Saint Peter's on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Canisius hadn't done well against Fairfield recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Canisius came out on top against Fairfield by a score of 78-67.

Even though they won, Canisius struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Fairfield pulled down ten.

Sacred Heart's loss dropped their record down to 6-12. As for Canisius, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-16.

Going forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Sacred Heart strolled past Canisius in their previous meeting on January 5th by a score of 99-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.