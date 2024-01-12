Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Siena 2-12, Canisius 6-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Canisius is heading back home. The Canisius Golden Griffins and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Canisius fought the good fight in their overtime game against Rider on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 79-76.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-69 punch to the gut against the Stags. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 114 points.

The Golden Griffins bumped their record down to 6-8 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Saints, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Canisius hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've been averaging only 60.2 points per game. The only thing between Canisius and another offensive beatdown is Siena. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Canisius didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Siena when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Does Canisius have another victory up their sleeve, or will Siena turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Siena.