Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Canisius

Current Records: Cleveland State 0-3; Canisius 1-1

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Koessler Athletic Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Canisius Golden Griffins should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland State will be looking to regain their footing.

The contest between the Vikings and the Ohio Bobcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland State falling 81-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Canisius sidestepped the St. Bonaventure Bonnies for an 84-80 win. Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson were among the main playmakers for Canisius as the former had 19 points along with five boards and the latter had 19 points and six assists.

Cleveland State is now 0-3 while the Golden Griffins sit at 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings are 47th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 75.4 on average. But Canisius is stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won both of the games they've played against Canisius in the last eight years.