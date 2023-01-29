Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Canisius
Current Records: Manhattan 6-13; Canisius 5-14
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius will be hoping to build upon the 64-57 win they picked up against Manhattan when they previously played in January.
Canisius was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 87-82 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
Meanwhile, Manhattan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 68-62 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Canisius have won eight out of their last 12 games against Manhattan.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Canisius 64 vs. Manhattan 57
- Feb 06, 2022 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 70
- Jan 16, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Canisius 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - Canisius 57 vs. Manhattan 56
- Jan 03, 2020 - Manhattan 71 vs. Canisius 67
- Mar 08, 2019 - Canisius 69 vs. Manhattan 65
- Feb 17, 2019 - Manhattan 70 vs. Canisius 65
- Jan 19, 2018 - Canisius 68 vs. Manhattan 59
- Jan 28, 2017 - Canisius 78 vs. Manhattan 64
- Dec 02, 2016 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 76
- Jan 15, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Manhattan 62
- Jan 07, 2016 - Manhattan 94 vs. Canisius 86