Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Canisius

Current Records: Manhattan 6-13; Canisius 5-14

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius will be hoping to build upon the 64-57 win they picked up against Manhattan when they previously played in January.

Canisius was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 87-82 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Manhattan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 68-62 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 12 games against Manhattan.

  • Jan 06, 2023 - Canisius 64 vs. Manhattan 57
  • Feb 06, 2022 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 70
  • Jan 16, 2022 - Manhattan 80 vs. Canisius 75
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Canisius 57 vs. Manhattan 56
  • Jan 03, 2020 - Manhattan 71 vs. Canisius 67
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Canisius 69 vs. Manhattan 65
  • Feb 17, 2019 - Manhattan 70 vs. Canisius 65
  • Jan 19, 2018 - Canisius 68 vs. Manhattan 59
  • Jan 28, 2017 - Canisius 78 vs. Manhattan 64
  • Dec 02, 2016 - Canisius 77 vs. Manhattan 76
  • Jan 15, 2016 - Canisius 65 vs. Manhattan 62
  • Jan 07, 2016 - Manhattan 94 vs. Canisius 86