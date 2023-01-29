Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Canisius

Current Records: Manhattan 6-13; Canisius 5-14

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius will be hoping to build upon the 64-57 win they picked up against Manhattan when they previously played in January.

Canisius was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 87-82 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Manhattan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 68-62 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 12 games against Manhattan.