Who's Playing

Marist @ Canisius

Current Records: Marist 5-9; Canisius 4-11

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 71-70 at home and Canisius taking the second 78-67.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Canisius proved too difficult a challenge. Canisius beat St. Peter's 67-60.

Meanwhile, the Red Foxes were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday, winning 63-56.

The Golden Griffins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Canisius up to 4-11 and Marist to 5-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Canisius has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Red Foxes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.