Who's Playing
Marist @ Canisius
Current Records: Marist 5-9; Canisius 4-11
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Golden Griffins and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marist winning the first 71-70 at home and Canisius taking the second 78-67.
The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Canisius proved too difficult a challenge. Canisius beat St. Peter's 67-60.
Meanwhile, the Red Foxes were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday, winning 63-56.
The Golden Griffins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The wins brought Canisius up to 4-11 and Marist to 5-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Canisius has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Red Foxes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Griffins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Canisius have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Canisius 78 vs. Marist 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Marist 71 vs. Canisius 70
- Dec 12, 2020 - Marist 56 vs. Canisius 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Canisius 85 vs. Marist 69
- Feb 02, 2020 - Canisius 66 vs. Marist 65
- Feb 04, 2019 - Marist 78 vs. Canisius 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Marist 72
- Feb 25, 2018 - Canisius 98 vs. Marist 74
- Feb 02, 2018 - Canisius 73 vs. Marist 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - Canisius 77 vs. Marist 73
- Feb 19, 2017 - Marist 76 vs. Canisius 74
- Jan 14, 2017 - Canisius 91 vs. Marist 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Canisius 81 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Canisius 92 vs. Marist 83