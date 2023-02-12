Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ Canisius
Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-8; Canisius 5-18
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again Sunday and play against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 79-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Meanwhile, Canisius was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their painful 80-59 defeat to the Iona Gaels might stick with them for a while.
Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.
The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Golden Griffins in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Canisius have won ten out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 22, 2023 - Quinnipiac 87 vs. Canisius 82
- Feb 27, 2022 - Canisius 72 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Jan 11, 2022 - Canisius 79 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Feb 13, 2021 - Canisius 89 vs. Quinnipiac 70
- Feb 12, 2021 - Canisius 74 vs. Quinnipiac 67
- Feb 21, 2020 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Canisius 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Quinnipiac 90 vs. Canisius 73
- Feb 01, 2019 - Canisius 75 vs. Quinnipiac 70
- Jan 17, 2019 - Canisius 65 vs. Quinnipiac 63
- Mar 02, 2018 - Quinnipiac 72 vs. Canisius 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Canisius 71 vs. Quinnipiac 64
- Jan 05, 2018 - Canisius 82 vs. Quinnipiac 74
- Jan 20, 2017 - Quinnipiac 95 vs. Canisius 90
- Jan 04, 2017 - Canisius 83 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Jan 17, 2016 - Canisius 63 vs. Quinnipiac 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Quinnipiac 78 vs. Canisius 76