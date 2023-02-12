Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Canisius

Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-8; Canisius 5-18

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are on the road again Sunday and play against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bobcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 79-73 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Meanwhile, Canisius was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. Their painful 80-59 defeat to the Iona Gaels might stick with them for a while.

Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

The Bobcats didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Golden Griffins in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with an 87-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius have won ten out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.