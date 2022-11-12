Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Canisius
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 1-0; Canisius 0-1
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Canisius ended up a good deal behind the Youngstown State Penguins when they played on Monday, losing 92-81.
Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure strolled past the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 71-58. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was Kyrell Luc, who had 23 points and five assists.
Canisius came up short against the Bonnies when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 69-60. Maybe the Golden Griffins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bonnies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.
- Nov 14, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Canisius 60
- Nov 23, 2019 - Canisius 61 vs. St. Bonaventure 57
- Nov 28, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 70 vs. Canisius 55
- Dec 06, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Dec 22, 2016 - Canisius 106 vs. St. Bonaventure 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - St. Bonaventure 77 vs. Canisius 73