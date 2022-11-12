Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Canisius

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 1-0; Canisius 0-1

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET at Koessler Athletic Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a victory while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Canisius ended up a good deal behind the Youngstown State Penguins when they played on Monday, losing 92-81.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure strolled past the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 71-58. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was Kyrell Luc, who had 23 points and five assists.

Canisius came up short against the Bonnies when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 69-60. Maybe the Golden Griffins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bonnies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.