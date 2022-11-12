Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Canisius
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 1-0; Canisius 0-1
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Canisius and the Youngstown State Penguins on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Canisius falling 92-81 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at home on Monday as they won 71-58. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was Kyrell Luc, who had 23 points and five assists.
Canisius came up short against the Bonnies when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 69-60. Maybe the Golden Griffins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.
- Nov 14, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 69 vs. Canisius 60
- Nov 23, 2019 - Canisius 61 vs. St. Bonaventure 57
- Nov 28, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 70 vs. Canisius 55
- Dec 06, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Dec 22, 2016 - Canisius 106 vs. St. Bonaventure 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - St. Bonaventure 77 vs. Canisius 73