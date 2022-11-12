Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Canisius

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 1-0; Canisius 0-1

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Koessler Athletic Center. St. Bonaventure will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Griffins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Canisius and the Youngstown State Penguins on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Canisius falling 92-81 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at home on Monday as they won 71-58. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was Kyrell Luc, who had 23 points and five assists.

Canisius came up short against the Bonnies when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 69-60. Maybe the Golden Griffins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won four out of their last six games against Canisius.