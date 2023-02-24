Who's Playing
St. Peter's @ Canisius
Current Records: St. Peter's 10-15; Canisius 7-19
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Canisius Golden Griffins are heading back home. The Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Canisius was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 75-74 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Canisius, who fell 64-60 when the teams previously met in January.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for St. Peter's on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 73-53 loss to the Iona Gaels might stick with them for a while.
Canisius is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Canisius at 7-19 and the Peacocks at 10-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Griffins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Canisius have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Peter's.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Canisius 67 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Jan 23, 2022 - Canisius 63 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Jan 18, 2022 - St. Peter's 65 vs. Canisius 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - Canisius 63 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Jan 01, 2021 - Canisius 70 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Feb 29, 2020 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Canisius 68
- Jan 12, 2020 - Canisius 72 vs. St. Peter's 68
- Feb 10, 2019 - Canisius 64 vs. St. Peter's 60
- Feb 04, 2018 - Canisius 73 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Jan 12, 2018 - Canisius 70 vs. St. Peter's 58
- Mar 03, 2017 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Canisius 58
- Feb 26, 2017 - St. Peter's 72 vs. Canisius 65
- Feb 06, 2017 - Canisius 72 vs. St. Peter's 70
- Feb 14, 2016 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Canisius 57
- Jan 09, 2016 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Canisius 53