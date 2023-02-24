Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Canisius

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-15; Canisius 7-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Canisius Golden Griffins are heading back home. The Golden Griffins and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Koessler Athletic Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Canisius was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 75-74 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Canisius, who fell 64-60 when the teams previously met in January.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for St. Peter's on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 73-53 loss to the Iona Gaels might stick with them for a while.

Canisius is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Canisius at 7-19 and the Peacocks at 10-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Griffins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Griffins as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Canisius have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Peter's.