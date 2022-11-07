Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Canisius
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Koessler Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Penguins were on the positive side of .500 (18-15) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Canisius (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Canisius have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Canisius 43
- Nov 18, 2017 - Canisius 104 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Nov 26, 2016 - Canisius 90 vs. Youngstown State 84