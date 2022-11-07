Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Canisius

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Canisius Golden Griffins will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Koessler Athletic Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Penguins were on the positive side of .500 (18-15) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Canisius (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Canisius have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.