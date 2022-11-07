Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Canisius

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Canisius Golden Griffins are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Koessler Athletic Center. While Youngstown State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-15. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Canisius (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Canisius have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.

  • Dec 11, 2021 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Canisius 43
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Canisius 104 vs. Youngstown State 84
  • Nov 26, 2016 - Canisius 90 vs. Youngstown State 84