Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Canisius
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins and the Canisius Golden Griffins are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Koessler Athletic Center. While Youngstown State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-15. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Canisius (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Canisius have won two out of their last three games against Youngstown State.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Canisius 43
- Nov 18, 2017 - Canisius 104 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Nov 26, 2016 - Canisius 90 vs. Youngstown State 84