Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, CCSU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 28-19 lead against Binghamton.

CCSU came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Binghamton 2-4, CCSU 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats are taking a road trip to face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The Bearcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Binghamton will head out to face CCSU after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Binghamton fell 66-60 to Longwood. The match marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored CCSU last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Sacred Heart. The Blue Devils have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, CCSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Sacred Heart posted 14.

Binghamton's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for CCSU, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Binghamton is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Binghamton skirted past CCSU 72-70 in their previous meeting back in November of 2016. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Binghamton has won both of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 9 years.