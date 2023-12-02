Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Holy Cross 2-6, CCSU 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

What to Know

After two games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. CCSU might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils blew past the Black Knights, posting a 79-51 victory on the road. The win was just what CCSU needed coming off of a 89-60 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders lost to the Black Bears at home by a decisive 72-57 margin on Wednesday. Holy Cross has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Blue Devils pushed their record up to 2-4 with that win, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Crusaders, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Holy Cross struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

CCSU came up short against Holy Cross in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 63-57. Will CCSU have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

CCSU and Holy Cross both have 1 win in their last 2 games.