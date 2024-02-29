Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: LIU 7-20, CCSU 17-10

What to Know

After three games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. LIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on CCSU, who comes in off a win.

Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Devils escaped with a win against the Pioneers by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. That's two games straight that CCSU has won by exactly one point.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Sharks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 72-57 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite their defeat, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. R.J. Greene, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Sharks, they dropped their record down to 7-20 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

CCSU beat the Sharks 72-63 when the teams last played back in January. Will CCSU repeat their success, or do the Sharks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.

  • Jan 21, 2024 - CCSU 72 vs. LIU 63
  • Jan 22, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. LIU 42
  • Jan 05, 2023 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 59
  • Jan 27, 2022 - CCSU 65 vs. LIU 62
  • Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. CCSU 61
  • Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. CCSU 79
  • Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. CCSU 74
  • Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 74
  • Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 78
  • Feb 28, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. CCSU 55