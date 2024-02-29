Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: LIU 7-20, CCSU 17-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After three games on the road, CCSU is heading back home. They and the LIU Sharks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. LIU took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on CCSU, who comes in off a win.
Even though CCSU has not done well against the Pioneers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Devils escaped with a win against the Pioneers by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. That's two games straight that CCSU has won by exactly one point.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Sharks, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 72-57 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Despite their defeat, LIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. R.J. Greene, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
The Blue Devils are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 16 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Sharks, they dropped their record down to 7-20 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.
CCSU beat the Sharks 72-63 when the teams last played back in January. Will CCSU repeat their success, or do the Sharks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.
- Jan 21, 2024 - CCSU 72 vs. LIU 63
- Jan 22, 2023 - CCSU 58 vs. LIU 42
- Jan 05, 2023 - CCSU 78 vs. LIU 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CCSU 65 vs. LIU 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - LIU 83 vs. CCSU 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - LIU 81 vs. CCSU 79
- Feb 20, 2021 - LIU 87 vs. CCSU 74
- Feb 13, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 74
- Jan 09, 2020 - LIU 90 vs. CCSU 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - LIU 84 vs. CCSU 55